Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPRUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 39,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,463. Kering has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

