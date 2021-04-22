Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $63.99

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.99, but opened at $60.66. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,741,916.79. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,639 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

