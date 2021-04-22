Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.58-1.61 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

