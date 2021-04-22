KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Shares of HXL opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 588.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,438,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

