KeyCorp Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $755.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $583.00 to $755.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $11.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $630.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.36. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

