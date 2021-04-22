KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 151,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

