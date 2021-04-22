KeyCorp Comments on Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

