KeyCorp Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.29.

NFLX stock opened at $508.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.50 and a 200 day moving average of $521.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11.7% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 32.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 80,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,007,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

