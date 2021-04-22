KeyCorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Boston Partners lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

