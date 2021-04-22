KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

KEY opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 77,705 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.