KeyCorp Raises ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target to $60.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,956. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,589.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

