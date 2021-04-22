KeyCorp Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

NYSE:HOG opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

