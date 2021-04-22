Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,974.85

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,974.85 ($38.87) and last traded at GBX 2,958 ($38.65), with a volume of 8222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,880 ($37.63).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,581.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,503.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.60.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

