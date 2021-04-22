KickToken Market Cap Reaches $13.63 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $13.63 million and $2.38 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 54.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00070144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00095550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00720246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,566.16 or 0.08318023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049924 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.