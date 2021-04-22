Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Down to $10.07

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $9.82. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 6 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $602.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

