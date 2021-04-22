Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 30,000 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $1,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 410,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONEM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 90.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.