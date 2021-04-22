Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

KMI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 333.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

