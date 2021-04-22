Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at TD Securities

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.35. 881,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,665,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

