Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Raised to $20.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,665,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

