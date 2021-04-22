Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Trading 7.3% Higher

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $336.90 and last traded at $336.90. 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGDEY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.89 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.63 and its 200-day moving average is $344.52.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

