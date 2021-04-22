Kingdom Game 4.0 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24,868.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $2.17 million and $24,868.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00274012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.34 or 0.01040007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00700264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,587.48 or 1.00065619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

