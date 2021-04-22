Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 6% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.64. 11,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,705,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.