Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.