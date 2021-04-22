Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.02

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 6097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on KIGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

