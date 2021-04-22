Kirby (KEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KEX stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 2,100 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $127,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,992.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

