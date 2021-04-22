Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.24-1.34 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.29, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

