KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.83, with a volume of 22608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.