KLA (KLAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KLAC opened at $331.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1 year low of $147.54 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

