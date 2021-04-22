KLAYswap Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.86 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $54.18 or 0.00100025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $421.75 million and $16.86 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00274413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.01001850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00646326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,795.93 or 0.99317823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

