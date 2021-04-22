KLAYswap Protocol Trading Down 57.9% Over Last Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $217.97 million and $18.12 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 57.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $28.00 or 0.00057001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00055230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00267123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.18 or 0.00965296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,196.82 or 1.00151057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00592476 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.