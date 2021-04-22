Klaytn (KLAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.89 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Klaytn has a market cap of $5.89 billion and approximately $106.45 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004382 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00270599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.29 or 0.01079762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.04 or 0.00684204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,726.83 or 1.00107323 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,403.35 or 0.92198748 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,551,023,930 coins and its circulating supply is 2,456,716,836 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

