Kleros Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.59 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $105.91 million and $5.59 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $848.56 or 0.01545801 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.