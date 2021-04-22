Kleros Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.04 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Kleros has a market cap of $87.59 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $735.75 or 0.01485544 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.