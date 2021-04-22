KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.50

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNOP. Barclays lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $634.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.28.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 102,967 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 191,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

