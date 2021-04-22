Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +28% (implying $194.8 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.35 million.

KN traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 496,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,725. Knowles has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -522.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,929 shares of company stock valued at $974,748. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

