Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00.

KOD traded up $3.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.31. 210,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,310. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,035,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $29,427,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after acquiring an additional 401,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.