Kontoor Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

NYSE KTB opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $64.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTB. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

