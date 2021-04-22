Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Up to $97.73

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.73, but opened at $103.25. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $103.46, with a volume of 226 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

