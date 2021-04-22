Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report sales of $189.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.10 million and the highest is $198.22 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $168.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $828.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $852.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $942.46 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,159. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.17 and a beta of 1.09.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

