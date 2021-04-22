Krios (GIG) Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Krios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market cap of $3.23 million and $226.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00259240 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000854 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

