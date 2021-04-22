Kristen M. Ludgate Sells 933 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.90. 2,201,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,055. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $202.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

