KT (NYSE:KT) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.09

KT Co. (NYSE:KT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 5065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

KT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get KT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 98,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after buying an additional 1,698,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 156,991 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.