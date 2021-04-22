KT (NYSE:KT) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.09

KT Co. (NYSE:KT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 5065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
KT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 98,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after buying an additional 1,698,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 156,991 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.
