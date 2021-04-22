KuboCoin (KUBO) Achieves Market Cap of $4.95 Million

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, KuboCoin has traded up 120.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KuboCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. KuboCoin has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $32.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00066439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00286145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.59 or 0.01043628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.74 or 0.00692108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,492.19 or 0.99842779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KuboCoin Coin Profile

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. KuboCoin’s official message board is kubocoin.org/medium . The official website for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org . KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

KuboCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuboCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuboCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

