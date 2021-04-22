Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $114.66

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.66 and traded as high as $116.08. Kubota shares last traded at $116.08, with a volume of 8,610 shares changing hands.

KUBTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kubota has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Kubota alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.70.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Kubota Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.