KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $10.40 on Top Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.40 or 0.00020424 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $833.29 million and approximately $60.29 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00018303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00092060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.59 or 0.00692378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.31 or 0.07922121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00045760 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

