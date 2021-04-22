Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KLIC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,054.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.