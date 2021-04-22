KZ Cash (KZC) Price Down 21.8% This Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,927.27 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Crust (CRU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00253598 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000935 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.