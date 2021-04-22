L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.74. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.04. 11,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,533. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.43 and its 200 day moving average is $187.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

