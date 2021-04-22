Laboratory Co. of America (LH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post earnings of $7.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $261.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $150.64 and a 1-year high of $263.62. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

