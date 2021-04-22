Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $265.05

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $265.05 and last traded at $264.77, with a volume of 4542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $2,527,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

